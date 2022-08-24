Heavy rains expected again today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stormy pattern rolls right along as more storms are on the way for today and even beyond.

It’s going to be a stormy Wednesday across the area as we remain parked in a very tropical environment which leads to multiple rounds of weather each day. Rain chances for today are a high 80%. There will be periods of heavy rains so be on the lookout for street flooding at times. My thinking is by late afternoon the atmosphere should rain itself out so expect conditions to settle down by this evening.

I don’t really see much to change with the ongoing forecast moving into Thursday as we once again are looking at another 80% storm coverage day. Now this low pressure will start to weaken but enough tropical moisture will linger to form widespread storms. Eventually by the weekend we should see enough reduction in that moisture to where storms aren’t as widespread and a bit more sunshine returns to the forecast. This will allow highs to creep back up to near 90.

Lets talk tropics because the models are starting to throw some stuff out there which is getting a lot of play on the internet. Note we are tracking a few tropical waves out over the Atlantic and one of those is expected to move into the Caribbean this weekend. It’s the last week of August and a wave entering the Caribbean would obviously have a chance to develop. That’s all it is right now with plenty of time to watch it so don’t get worked up over one or two models you see flying out there.

