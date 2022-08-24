IV Waste to pay nearly $107K in back wages to workers improperly denied overtime, Labor Dept. says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has recovered nearly $107,000 in back wages owed to workers of the IV Waste trash collection company who were improperly denied overtime and bonus pay.

The Labor Department said it found Sidney Torres IV’s waste removal firm denied the overtime wages to 105 employees, and that the employer failed to “keep accurate records of hours worked for all non-exempt employees.” The actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, the agency said.

“Employees in the waste collection industry provide critical services for businesses and residential customers. Without them, our communities would look and smell much different,” said Troy Mouton, the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division district director in New Orleans. “These essential workers perform hard manual labor, often in incredibly taxing weather conditions. They deserve every cent that they earn.

“Their employers must take the legal wage-related obligations seriously to prevent workers from being shortchanged of the wages they deserve.”

The government investigation found that IV Waste denied overtime wages by paying some a daily rate for hours worked in excess of 40 in a workweek, and by “failing to include certain types of bonuses when calculating the regular pay rate for overtime purposes.”

The company agreed to pay $106,672 in overtime back wages to the 105 employees, but appeared to deny wrongdoing.

In a company statement issued to Fox 8, IV Waste said, “The Department of Labor did a routine audit and took issue with the manner in which the company calculated rates for a small number of employees. The company did not agree with the position, but decided to pay the disputed amounts.

“The department did not assess any penalties whatsoever. The matter is resolved with this small number of employees and the department.”

