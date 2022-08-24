BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lofty expectations surround the Destrehan football team in 2022

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last season, Destrehan was one step away from the Superdome, falling to eventual state champ, Zachary, in the state semi-finals. With a joint effort on and off the field, the Wildcats are focused on a winning culture.

“Well it’s always good to be somewhere where there are high expectations. Here it’s more of a concerted effort by everyone involved. In terms of the district, personnel, as well as the administration on campus. It basically allows us to do good job. Because we have everything we need in order to put a good product on the field,” said Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

“I don’t take it as pressure. I just focus on us. Focus on getting my teammates better every day and just building. Eventually that time will come. I would just be glad to see us grow. Obviously we want to win. Any growth is awesome. You want to go to the next level, and get over the hump of the semi-finals,” said senior Jai Eugene, Jr.

Destrehan can lean on the experience of quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr. this season. The Tulane commit is one piece to a possible winning puzzle.

“He’s seen a lot of snaps. He’s got a lot of big-game experience. It makes me feel good obviously. Every coach in the state is optimistic this time of year. So we have to do all the little things, and take it one at a time,” said Scott.

The Wildcats open their 2022 season against the Bonnabel Bruins in Destrehan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Jai Eugene, Jr. and the Destrehan Wildcats reached the semi-finals in the 2021 season.
Destrehan one of the favorites to reach the Class 5A state title game in 2022
Edna Karr has won four state titles in the last six years in Class 4A.
FFF: Catholic League adds powerhouse football program Edna Karr
Holy Cross possesses two of the best receivers in the Catholic League in Koby Young and Krosse...
Holy Cross offense primed to produce some fireworks with dynamic WR’s
Holy Cross possesses two of the best receivers in the Catholic League in Koby Young and Krosse...
Holy Cross ready to light up the scoreboard with some big-time WR's