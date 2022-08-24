Lofty expectations surround the Destrehan football team in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last season, Destrehan was one step away from the Superdome, falling to eventual state champ, Zachary, in the state semi-finals. With a joint effort on and off the field, the Wildcats are focused on a winning culture.

“Well it’s always good to be somewhere where there are high expectations. Here it’s more of a concerted effort by everyone involved. In terms of the district, personnel, as well as the administration on campus. It basically allows us to do good job. Because we have everything we need in order to put a good product on the field,” said Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

“I don’t take it as pressure. I just focus on us. Focus on getting my teammates better every day and just building. Eventually that time will come. I would just be glad to see us grow. Obviously we want to win. Any growth is awesome. You want to go to the next level, and get over the hump of the semi-finals,” said senior Jai Eugene, Jr.

Destrehan can lean on the experience of quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr. this season. The Tulane commit is one piece to a possible winning puzzle.

“He’s seen a lot of snaps. He’s got a lot of big-game experience. It makes me feel good obviously. Every coach in the state is optimistic this time of year. So we have to do all the little things, and take it one at a time,” said Scott.

The Wildcats open their 2022 season against the Bonnabel Bruins in Destrehan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.