Mother accused of stabbing two children saw hallucinations, heard voices, doctors testify

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jenee Pedesclaux, a New Orleans mom accused of fatally stabbing her daughter and seriously wounding her son, has been found temporarily incompetent to continue with court proceedings and will be transferred to a jail-based mental hospital.

An Orleans Parish magistrate judge made the determination in a hearing on Aug. 24.

The report says four doctors interviewed Pedesclaux from the jail via zoom on Aug. 12. The doctors reported evidence of a psychotic or mood disorder.

During the interviews, doctors say Pedesclaux was hallucinating and appeared to be listening to other voices.

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the stabbing of two children in the 3100 block of Law Street.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

In a statement shortly after the stabbings, Pedesclaux’s family says the lack of mental health services and the toxic mix of social media has added to the problems their family and our communities face.

The judge agreed with the doctors’ opinions that Pedesclaux is incompetent to proceed further. She will be transferred to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in East Feliciana for further evaluation and treatment.

One doctor testified Wednesday that Pedesclaux could be competent to stand trial at a later date.

Pedesclaux is accused of slashing the throats of both of her children, 3-year-old Paris Roberts and 2-year-old Jay’Ceon Roberts, on Sun., Aug. 7. Police say Paris died at the hospital.

Paris Roberts, 3, was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother on Aug. 7.
Paris Roberts, 3, was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother on Aug. 7.(NOPD/Family)

Court records show Pedesclaux and the children’s father Jermaine Roberts were locked in a custody battle. Roberts sued Pedesclaux in April in Orleans Parish Civil Court, seeking joint custody to allow him to see the children every weekend.

In the court documents, Roberts alleged that Pedesclaux was not letting him see the children and that she was not stable nor providing a healthy environment for the children.

Pedesclaux was booked with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

