New Orleans attorney who recanted testimony before Jason Williams’ trial sentenced to probation for tax filing misdemeanor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans attorney expected to be a key government witness in last month’s federal tax fraud trial of District Attorney Jason Williams was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 24) to three years’ probation and six months of house arrest, after pleading guilty last year to his own misdemeanor count of failing to file a tax return.

Robert Hjortsberg, who also captains the Krewe of Freret Carnival organization, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk. The same judge presided over the trial in which Williams was acquitted July 28 on 10 felony counts related to conspiracy and tax fraud.

Hjortsberg’s attorney Frank DeSalvo said, “It was a fair sentence under the circumstances and Bobby is ready to move on with his life.”

DeSalvo had urged Africk to impose only probation for his client, whom he described in a pre-sentencing filing as “a good man who made a mistake.”

But federal prosecutors implored Africk to impose a one-year prison sentence on Hjortsberg, revealing in their pre-sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday that their cooperating witness recanted his expected testimony just 12 days before Williams’ trial.

That document, submitted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Uebinger, cleared up one of the lingering mysteries surrounding the Williams trial: Why was Hjortsberg not called to testify against his former boss at the Jason Rogers Williams and Associates law firm?

The memo says federal investigators probing the alleged tax irregularities at Williams’ firm, where Hjortsberg worked from 2010-20, found evidence that Hjortsberg fraudulently inflated business expenses and deductions with Henry Timothy, the tax preparer introduced to him by Williams’ co-defendant Nicole Burdett. The government said Hjortsberg admitted to having only a cellphone and minimal supply expenses when he claimed more than $112,000 in business expenses in 2014. The feds also said Hjortsberg failed to file tax returns for the tax years 2017-18.

“Although the government could have charged the defendant with a felony for tax fraud,” the memo said prosecutors instead agreed in 2020 to let Hjortsberg plead guilty to a single misdemeanor count of willful failure to file a tax return. In exchange, the memo explained, Hjortsberg agreed to “cooperate with the government and provide truthful information” in its investigation of Williams and Burdett, and “to testify truthfully” at their trial.

But the memo revealed that on July 6 -- 12 days before the start of the Williams-Burdett trial -- Hjortsberg recanted.

“Hjortsberg denied telling the government that he agreed to have Henry Timothy add additional false expenses to his tax returns,” the memo said. “Hjortsberg also refuted other statements that he had previously made to the government regarding his fraudulent tax returns. ... The government does not believe that he is entitled to any consideration, especially considering the fact that he has recanted his earlier statements made to the government.

“The government decided not to call him as a witness during the (Williams-Burdett) trial, because the government concluded that the defendant was not being truthful nor forthcoming.”

DeSalvo called the government’s account “absolutely incorrect.” He said Hjortsberg had been interviewed by federal investigators by telephone, without his attorney present, and that the prosecutors’ interpretation of that conversation was “not complete nor accurate.”

DeSalvo said he could not speculate on whether the misdemeanor conviction will result in a temporary suspension of Hjortsberg’s law license or other potential penalty from the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

