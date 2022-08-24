New Orleans’ Salvation Army says assistance funds depleted, imperiling services

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans said this week that it has depleted its assistance funds, imperiling those who rely upon its resources for utility, food and rental housing assistance.

New Orleans resident Patricia Joseph said she has been getting help from the non-profit for five years.

“I come over here every third Thursday to get my food and it helps a whole lot,” Joseph said.

Joseph said she would have trouble paying her electric bill without help from the Salvation Army.

“My utility bill is so high right now,” she said. “The funds that they can help you with over here by the Salvation Army, they don’t give it anymore. And that is hurting a lot of people.”

Flavya Reeves, a case worker at the organization, said people reaching out for help now will be wait-listed.

“It hurts when we’re not able to assist, because we’ve exhausted all of our resources,” Reeves said. “We have to refer them to other agencies that may or may not be able to help, due to their shortage in resources also.”

Maj. Chris Thornhill, area commander for the Salvation Army, said there is not much the organization can do presently for people who call for help. He confirmed callers are being referred to other agencies.

Chat Francois, the Salvation Army’s director of social services, said in a recent 10-day span, 141 people sought assistance from the non-profit for food and electricity payments. He said another 100 have asked for rental housing assistance.

Maj. Lynda Thornhill said the organization will continue trying to meet the needs of the community.

“We’re going to go out, we’re going to buy the food and we’re going to provide it in these food boxes,” she said. “But my hope is that through these pleas to the community, the people that we know that love this community and support the community will provide some type of donation, whether it’s monetary or physical.”

Joseph said something must be done to get the organization back on track.

“They need to have some kind of solution, with someone to really help, to keep this program going,” Joseph said. “Who, I don’t know.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans can find more information here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.