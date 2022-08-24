Nicondra: Wet pattern sticks around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rainy conditions continue across the region with plenty of moisture to work with and a slow moving area of low pressure moving across the southeast. Some storms will be heavy at times with individual locations seeing a quick one to two inches in a short period of time. Wednesday brought a number of flood advisories. We will likely see more over the next several days. Use the Fox 8 Weather App radar as you move about to stay ahead of fast changing weather. The silver lining of less hot temperatures will continue as wide spread rain and clouds hang around.

