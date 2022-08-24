BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Wet pattern sticks around

Plenty of moisture to fuel storms into the weekend
Elizabeth Bourg captured the rain on the west bank from a Central Business District skyscraper...
Elizabeth Bourg captured the rain on the west bank from a Central Business District skyscraper on the morning of August 24, 2022.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rainy conditions continue across the region with plenty of moisture to work with and a slow moving area of low pressure moving across the southeast. Some storms will be heavy at times with individual locations seeing a quick one to two inches in a short period of time. Wednesday brought a number of flood advisories. We will likely see more over the next several days. Use the Fox 8 Weather App radar as you move about to stay ahead of fast changing weather. The silver lining of less hot temperatures will continue as wide spread rain and clouds hang around.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

