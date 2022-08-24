NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle.
Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St.
The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the death at 10:47 a.m.
This is a developing story.
