NOPD investigating homicide in Hoffman Triangle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the shooting death of a man in the Hoffman Triangle.

Police say he was found dead on the scene in the 2800 block of South Johnson St.

The incident was reported to police around 10:32 a.m. and police say they confirmed the death at 10:47 a.m.

This is a developing story.

