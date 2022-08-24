Shooting in Hollygrove leaves 1 dead
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An individual has been detained for questioning in relation to a shooting Wednesday (Aug. 24) morning that left one person dead.
Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place.
The victim died on the scene, according to police.
This is a developing story.
