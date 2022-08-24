BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting in Hollygrove leaves 1 dead

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An individual has been detained for questioning in relation to a shooting Wednesday (Aug. 24) morning that left one person dead.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place.

The victim died on the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Is it Garrett Nussmeier or Jayden Daniels. Coach Kelly on LSU QB1: “We’re closing in on making...
Coach Kelly on LSU QB1: “We’re closing in on making a decision"
Bogalusa woman fatally shot in head as drive-by attacker opens fire on home
Woman killed by stray bullet in Bogalusa drive-by shooting; mayor pleads for peace
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said efforts by Attorney General Jeff Landry to stall...
Gov. Edwards slams effort to delay infrastructure funding to New Orleans over city’s abortion stance
Two men were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) outside a Treme gas station at North Rampart and...
Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says