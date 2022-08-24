Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said.

Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.

The ages and conditions of the two victims were not immediately disclosed. Police said both victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance.

Police have not said whether they had developed a suspect or motive in the shooting at the corner of Rampart and Governor Nicholls Street, just across the street from the edge of the French Quarter.

Two men were shot outside a Treme gas station Tuesday night (Aug. 23), New Orleans police said. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.