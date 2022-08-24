BBB Accredited Business
Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said.

Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.

The ages and conditions of the two victims were not immediately disclosed. Police said both victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance.

Police have not said whether they had developed a suspect or motive in the shooting at the corner of Rampart and Governor Nicholls Street, just across the street from the edge of the French Quarter.

Two men were shot outside a Treme gas station Tuesday night (Aug. 23), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

