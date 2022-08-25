‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023

(KALB) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Louisiana next year.

Bluey and her friends are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”

The show will be available in Lafayette on January 5, 2023, at the Heyman Performing Arts Center, and in New Orleans on August 26-27, 2023 at the Saenger Theatre.

For more information on “Bluey’s Big Play” you can, CLICK HERE.

