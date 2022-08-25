BBB Accredited Business
Brian Polian looks to keep LSU’s kicking game strong

LSU special teams coach Brian Polian
LSU special teams coach Brian Polian(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “All three phases of the game” is something coaches at every level emphasize but during fall camp, not much has been heard or seen when it comes to special teams at LSU.

Brian Polian, the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, is taking over LSU’s special teams this year. And after years of Cole Tracy and then Cade York drilling field goals for the Tigers, it’s time for someone new.

“LSU fans, as it relates to kickers, look, you’ve been spoiled,” said Polian. “You know that, right? The last two guys have been unbelievable.”

Damian Ramos, a redshirt freshman from Baltimore, may get the first shot.

“We were in a two-minute drill last week and he made a 54-yarder to win the game. So, if you want to make a name for yourself, making a 54-yard field goal in front of the head coach is a good way to do it,” explained Polian.

Jay Bramblett, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., punted for Notre Dame and Polian for three years. He averaged more than 43 yards per boot last year. Now, he’s back in the south.

When you’re an assistant coach at a place like LSU and often on the run, you need good food and you need it fast. And for Polian, it didn’t take long to find a favorite spot in Baton Rouge.

“So, I put out a tweet to Tiger fans. I said, ‘I’m new. Give me the spots.’ And about 50 people hit me back. ‘You need to get the Cajun turkey from Am. Mart.’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s figure this out.’ I go down Nicholson. I walk in. I thought I was in the wrong place. You walk in, it’s not a sandwich shop. It’s a store that makes sandwiches. But it was as advertised. My wife went in there and she goes, ‘You know, you moron, your picture’s hanging in there with the quote from Twitter,’” said Polian.

LSU will face Florida State in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Right before the game, we’ll preview this season’s team in a special called, “Kelly’s Kickoff,” starting at 5:30 p.m.

