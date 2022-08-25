Bruce: We can’t get a break in the rain; More storms around tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I know you are saying enough is enough with the daily rain. More is on the way tomorrow. We continue to see passing showers with intense rainfall at times. Saturday will be a lower coverage day at 40% as opposes to the 80-100% of late.

Bruce: Friday snapshot showing nothing new. Yes more rain expected at 80% coverage. Highs will at least stay below the normal (91°) in the mid 80s. Saturday will see less coverage at 50% but back to 70% Sunday. UGH! pic.twitter.com/ybetpTmyqe — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 25, 2022

Sunday we are back at it with higher rain percentages. There will be dry breaks and even a bit of sun breaking through, but expect most areas to see some rain. The wet weather continues into the next week with another front approaching and stalling along the coast. The clouds and rain continue to keep temperatures a bit less hot with highs in the middle 80s. It looks like late week next week Wednesday into Thursday we break the high rain cycle and get back to the more widely scattered summertime showers and storms.

The tropics are likely to become more active as we approach the peak of hurricane season, but no current threats.

