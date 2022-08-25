BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist

Livingston deputies have arrested an accused boxed burglar
Livingston deputies have arrested an accused boxed burglar(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.

Sheriff Jason Ard said a female suspect, later identified as Wooten, allegedly parked her car near the front door of the business after hours on Aug. 18.

“Thinking outside of the box on this one, she walks to the rear of the building attempting to conceal her identity — using a large brown box,” Ard said.

The sheriff says the woman entered an unsecured rear door, losing the box only after she safely passes a mounted camera.

“She stayed inside the business for approximately four hours while attempting to gain access to the business safe. In the end, she was unsuccessful in that. But, she did manage to grab a few items including an iPhone charger cable, an audio cable, and two Invisalign brace systems,” he added.

LPSO detectives identified, located, and arrested Wooten, and she was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the charges of simple burglary/ immovable and tampering with surveillance. She bonded out on Aug. 24 on a $30,000 bond, according to the sheriff.

Deputies said all of the items were recovered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

Trash bins sit on a curb in New Orleans.
Once-a-week trash pickup could become the new norm in New Orleans
Dr. Jacquelyn Turner of the Tulane Doctors.
Tulane University School of Medicine - Dr. Jacquelyn Turner TUTURNER0815
Thousands of New Orleanians flooded social media and councilmembers' inboxes after learning...
What is Mayor Cantrell’s ‘Pathways’ program for juvenile offenders?
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project