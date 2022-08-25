BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year(wafb)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?

It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project.

The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief from that could be coming but will likely mean things will get a lot worse before they get better. Next year, the state will start a widening project in both directions from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street.

“It’s gonna be a nightmare,” said Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport. “I mean it’s horrible.”

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said it is nearing the end of its planning phase.

“It’s just like the prework when you’re building a house,” said Rodney Mallet with DOTD. “You have to do all the underground pipes and all of that kind of pre-building type of stuff. And that’s what we’re doing right now.”

One lane in each direction will begin in early-mid 2024 and this will occur only at the westbound flyover ramp at the I-10/I-110 interchange. Other sections of the corridor such as Acadian to Government will be two or three lanes.

The change could last a full year and that is raising concerns from the committee.

“I am very concerned when we’re talking about having one lane east and one lane west,” said Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington. “That is very concerning to me.”

“It’s gonna be hard times for about a year or so, but in the grand scheme of things, we’re gonna benefit for generations. But the questions that we’re getting today are all good questions,” explained Mallet.

But perhaps the biggest concern was now that we’re in hurricane season, what the traffic nightmare could look like if a hurricane moves through the area and folks need to evacuate quickly.

“So many people’s lives are going to be impacted and the hurricane evacuation route is critical,” said Pennie Landry, a meeting attendee.

“You know, there are plenty of routes to go north, which with the unpredictability of the hurricanes we see these days, it’s probably best to go north anyway,” responded Mallet.

“From a practical standpoint, people leave New Orleans and head through Baton Rouge just about every time there’s a storm. So, we have to look at this from a practical standpoint as well,” responded McMath.

The next meeting at the Louisiana State Capitol about this will likely focus on how this construction might impact hurricane evacuations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

Ida: One Year Later - Mon., Aug. 29
Ida: One Year Later - Mon., Aug. 29
Monday, Aug. 29 marks one year since Hurricane Ida devastated southeast Louisiana.
Recovering and rebuilding one year since Hurricane Ida
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12-year-old boy
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies seen repeatedly kicking 12-year-old suspect
New Orleans Local
New Orleans Local
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12-year-old boy
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12 year old boy