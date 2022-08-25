BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Four people killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning in New Orleans

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people have been killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning according to NOPD.

The first shooting happened in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place at 7:30 a.m. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’ve detained one person for questioning in connection with the shooting.

About 3 hours later, police responded to a call in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his body.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to a third homicide in the 2800 block of Comus Court. Officers found a male with an undetermined amount of gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth shooting happened around 6:42 p.m. in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive. According to NOPD, upon arrival, a female was discovered and had been declared dead at the scene.

Police ask if you have any information regarding these shootings you are asked to contact Crimestoppers.

RELATED STORIES

Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

2 dead, 12 wounded in 11 separate shootings over the weekend, police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says

Latest News

gov closing at new isle
Isle De Jean Charles climate refugee relocations begin
Bridge City Center follow up
Leaked document hints at governor’s plan to relocate violent juveniles to Angola
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan a welcomed effort, but more is needed, professor says
Student loan reaction after President Biden's student loan forgiveness
Student loan reaction after President Biden's student loan forgiveness