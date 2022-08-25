Hammond musicians to recreate ‘The Last Waltz’ for recovery cause

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond area musicians will headline a recreation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert that was documented in the Martin Scorsese film “The Last Waltz” this Saturday (Aug. 27).

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing Arts on East Thomas Street and will serve as a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program.

The Lion Up Recovery program is a service to help students that suffer from addictive disorders stay on a path of recovery and academic accomplishment.

The roster of performers includes:

Byron Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs (as The Band)

Byron Daniel

Christian Colonna

Monroe White

Clay Wilson

Andrew Ates

Miguel Seruntine

Collin Ledesma

Will Vance

John Mark Gray

Gus Buchanan

Todd Lemoine

Lacy Blackledge

Mason Howard

Callie Hines

Jesse Brooks

Fadra White

Zondra Jones

Bob Colonna

Tickets for the event can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.