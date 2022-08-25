BBB Accredited Business
Hammond musicians to recreate ‘The Last Waltz’ for recovery cause

The event will take place on Sat., Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing...
The event will take place on Sat., Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing Arts on East Thomas Street and will serve as a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond area musicians will headline a recreation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert that was documented in the Martin Scorsese film “The Last Waltz” this Saturday (Aug. 27).

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre of Performing Arts on East Thomas Street and will serve as a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program.

The Lion Up Recovery program is a service to help students that suffer from addictive disorders stay on a path of recovery and academic accomplishment.

The roster of performers includes:

Byron Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs (as The Band)

  • Byron Daniel
  • Christian Colonna
  • Monroe White
  • Clay Wilson
  • Andrew Ates
  • Miguel Seruntine
  • Collin Ledesma
  • Will Vance
  • John Mark Gray
  • Gus Buchanan
  • Todd Lemoine
  • Lacy Blackledge
  • Mason Howard
  • Callie Hines
  • Jesse Brooks
  • Fadra White
  • Zondra Jones
  • Bob Colonna

Tickets for the event can be found here.

