BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in Greenwood, Ind.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By WISH
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus.

He was just a sophomore in high school.

The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.

Several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles will decide if the homeless can be housed in vacant hotel rooms