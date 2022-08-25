‘I haven’t seen any of that love’: Victim of convicted carjacker fires back at Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the victims of the convicted carjacker that Mayor LaToya Cantrell supported in court says the betrayal she’s been feeling is heightened after watching Wednesday’s news conference.

“She said she takes no sides, Latoya, you were sitting on the side of the criminal, you weren’t in the middle,” Stephanie Uddo said.

Uddo wants to identify herself for the first time because she feels strongly about making sure crime victims in this city have a voice.

She’s now using that voice to express even more disappointment in Cantrell who doubled down on what Uddo says is supporting crime.

Uddo thought Cantrell might show a bit of remorse and have a better explanation, but this time she again felt like the focus was on the juvenile and Cantrell, not the victims who were carjacked and traumatized.

The mayor said she expressed love to the victims in court by touching them and saying ‘God bless you,’ which Cantrell says means a lot to her personally. Uddo says she did not feel the sincerity and that the Mayor was talking at them, not to them.

“She came from a place where she was really defensive, it was a misrepresentation of herself on the camera and what she’s done to us,” Uddo said. “It was very one-sided even though she said she picks both sides, and ultimately, she did not show us the love that she thinks she showed us. There’s other ways of doing that and that takes a phone call or an email that she could easily obtain.”

Uddo says Cantrell could have easily gotten her contact information, either from her connections, since the Mayor said she’s already getting the juveniles’ contact information, or through Uddo’s mother, who she says knows Cantrell personally.

She says her mother sent the mayor an email asking her to reach out, with no response.

Uddo says she would still be open to talking to Cantrell but feels like it’s gone past the point of return to make things right with the other victims of crime throughout the city who have been hurt by her actions in court.

