BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

2 males robbed another male; police officer saw it happen, authorities say
Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males reportedly robbed another male in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood.

Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street.

The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.

Police’s search, which has involved drone and K-9 support, has since taken them to an area off Barksdale Boulevard near McDade Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12-year-old boy
NEW VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies seen repeatedly kicking 12-year-old suspect
New Orleans Local
New Orleans Local
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12-year-old boy
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12 year old boy
Carjacking victim reacts to the Mayor's explanation
‘I haven’t seen any of that love’: Victim of convicted juvenile fires back at Mayor Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell address travel expenses and other issues in press conference
‘I didn’t pick a side’: Mayor Cantrell doubles down, defending appearance in juvenile court and travel expenses