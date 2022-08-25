More storms on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain, rain go away - if only it was that easy to change a weather pattern when you get tired of it.

No surprise here, storms are in the forecast for your Thursday. Expect periods of heavy rainfall today that may lead to some localized street flooding. Even if you avoid the rain, cloud cover will spread over most of the area making for a mostly cloudy and “cooler” summer day. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s.

Some small changes do begin to take place Friday and especially for the weekend as I’m calling for a return of normal summer. What does that mean? Well, rain chances will still be there but do expect more sun and more heat to go along with the mainly afternoon pop up storms. I drop out rain coverage back to around 40% Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90.

A look ahead to next week features no major heat but a continued trend of above-normal rain chances.

We’re now entering the last few days of August and the tropics remain void of any named storms. Could we go the entire month of August without one? It’s possible but I do see signs out there we’re getting close to having a flurry of activity in the Atlantic. The area we’re monitoring that’s closest to home is a tropical wave entering the Caribbean. Models do show this trying to organize into next week so it’s something to keep an eye on.

