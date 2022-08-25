BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Passing storms continue into the weekend

Plenty of moisture to fuel showers and storms
Pockets of heavy rain continue to be likely over the next several days.
Pockets of heavy rain continue to be likely over the next several days.(wvue)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We continue to see passing showers with intense rainfall at times. Lots of available moisture with a trough settled across the area make on and off storms likely right into the weekend. There will be dry breaks and even a bit of sun breaking through, but expect most areas to see some rain. The wet weather continues into the next week with another front approaching and stalling along the coast. The clouds and rain continue to keep temperatures a bit less hot with highs in the middle 80s. The tropics are likely to become more active as we approach the peak of hurricane season, but no current threats.

