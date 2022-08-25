BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman arrested after rack of clothes at store intentionally set on fire, investigators say

The St. George Fire Protection District said this woman stole clothes from a store after her...
The St. George Fire Protection District said this woman stole clothes from a store after her sons intentionally set a clothing rack on fire.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported a woman was arrested following an arson investigation after a rack of clothes at a store was intentionally set on fire on Saturday, Aug. 13.

A search warrant was executed for the woman, identified as Jerdae Tanner, on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Tanner was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators said the fire happened at Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane around 5 p.m.

Investigators said the fire happened at Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane around 5 p.m.
Investigators said the fire happened at Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane around 5 p.m.(St. George Fire Protection District)

They added the burning clothing rack was on the sidewalk just outside the store and a customer helped move it away from the building to prevent the flames from spreading to the store.

According to SGFPD, workers at the store reported a woman and her two sons, who appeared to be twins under the age of 10, were responsible for setting the fire. Investigators said the woman stuffed several articles of clothing into her purse after the two boys lit the fire.

This is the car a woman suspected of arson is believed to have left a store parking lot in on...
This is the car a woman suspected of arson is believed to have left a store parking lot in on Aug. 13, 2022.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Fire officials said surveillance video showed the woman and the boys walking into the store and setting the fire. They added the woman left the parking lot in a white sedan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

Ida: One Year Later - Mon., Aug. 29
Ida: One Year Later - Mon., Aug. 29
Monday, Aug. 29 marks one year since Hurricane Ida devastated southeast Louisiana.
Recovering and rebuilding one year since Hurricane Ida
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12-year-old boy
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies seen repeatedly kicking 12-year-old suspect
New Orleans Local
New Orleans Local
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12-year-old boy
VIDEO: Plaquemines Parish deputies physical altercation with 12 year old boy