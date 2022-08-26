1 dead, 4 hurt in St. Helena Parish shooting, deputies investigating

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Parish Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight.

One person was killed and four others were injured at Last Stop Mini Mart just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

