1 dead, 4 hurt in St. Helena Parish shooting, deputies investigating

Five people were shot, authorities confirmed.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Parish Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight.

One person was killed and four others were injured at Last Stop Mini Mart just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

