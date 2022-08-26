2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Shreveport police officers shot a man armed with a machete three times in his lower body, a police spokeswoman said.

None of his wounds appeared to be life-threatening, she added.

The shooting happened on Kings Highway near Byrd High School the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.

The call came in at 8:23 p.m. about a disorderly person at a residence on Kings Highway between Line Avenue and Creswell Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and talk him into dropping the knife, the police spokeswoman said.

“The subject then begged the officers to shoot him and picked up the machete and charged the officers. The officers did fire at that subject several times. They struck him three times in the lower body. The officers were firing while retreating.”

The shooting led to a sizable police presence on Kings Highway between Line and Creswell.

That’s where at least 28 units responded. Shreveport Fire Department sent four units to a medical emergency at the same location at 8:41 p.m., according to dispatch records.

The two officers involved in the shooting will be interviewed then placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the police spokeswoman said.

Their names have not been released.

Nor have authorities identified the man who was shot other than to say that he’s in his 60s and a resident of the 600 block of Kings Highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

