BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.

Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men.

When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
(Source: Troy University Athletics)
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M