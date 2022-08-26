BBB Accredited Business
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion to address potential legal action

Doctor's office (generic)
Doctor's office (generic)(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will hold a press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

He will reportedly discuss legal action.

According to a press release from Ben Crump’s law office, “Davis’s fetus is diagnosed with Acrania, a rare fetal abnormality that is characterized by the absence of a skull. Acrania is a lethal condition causing the fetus to be stillborn or to die within the first week of life. Davis, who learned of the diagnosis around ten weeks of pregnancy, was advised by her doctors to get an abortion. After Davis agreed to the procedure, she was denied due to the fetus still having a heartbeat. Davis, who is now about 15 weeks pregnant with a nonviable fetus, will travel out of state to get the medically necessary procedure.”

