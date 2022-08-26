BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Still rain chances but lower from the weekend

Bruce: Rain but lower chances this weekend
Bruce: Rain but lower chances this weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heading to the Saints game to start the weekend it will be mostly dry heading and leaving the game. Now for the weekend, , it shows some hope of fewer showers and storms. As opposed to the long run at 80% coverage, the weekend is down to 40%. The timing might work though as the cloud cover and rain coming early helped to keep sun to a minimum.

Saturday the low pressure that triggered most of our storms will dissipate. We will still have plenty of moisture and some heavy down pours around, but less coverage. Sunday rain picks right back up.

As we move through the historically busiest part of the Atlantic Tropical season we are seeing a bit more activity. Two waves of interest are moving east. One right off the coast of Africa. Another just moving into the Caribbean. For now there’s a low chance these could develop. We’ll continue to monitor as we move through the weekend, but for now there are no threats to the Gulf Coast.

