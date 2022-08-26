BBB Accredited Business
Destrehan edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins setting lofty goals for 2022

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kolaj Cobbins is ranked one of the top edge rushers in the country according to On3 recruiting service. The junior is the total package on and off the field. Cobbins possesses a quick first step to the quarterback, and he produces in the classroom also.

“He’s a beast, goes hard every play. Very high motor, and just a dog. Yeah he’s growing, getting stronger, getting bigger. He’s one of those guys that comes around, you can tell he’s going to be good in the long run,” said senior quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr.

“Yeah, well he’s as good of a person as he is a player. Which makes him a joy to coach. He’s an honor roll student, Beta club. He’s the type of person who’s academics and character match his athletic ability,” said Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

Cobbins produced a strong sophomore season, but he has much bigger goals this time around.

“Last season was my best season I’ve ever had in my life, and this year is going to be way better. So I just can’t wait to continue the journey to my dream. Oh yeah, I’m definitely a quarterback player. So with sacks this year, I would say 20. Because last year I had like 13. But we missed like four games, so my goal is 20,” said junior Kolaj Cobbins.

Schools across the nation know what Cobbins is capable of on the field, and that’s why he holds double-digit offers. One offer in particular was quite special.

“Oh yeah, when I got the LSU offer, that was my tenth offer, that was definitely my best. I was surprised because I’ve been waiting for that LSU offer out of all the offers that I had. Because it’s my home state, they offered me and I was amazed,” said Cobbins.

