Federal lawsuit filed on behalf of ex-LSU student who was sexually assaulted on campus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former LSU student who says she was sexually assaulted on campus spoke to the news media after a federal lawsuit was filed on her behalf and for other victims.

The suit targets state boards that oversee Louisiana’s public higher education institutions. Named defendants include the LSU Board of Supervisors, the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, the Louisiana Board of Regents, the Lafayette Police Department, and others.

The suit says multiple universities and law enforcement failed to protect students from sexual misconduct and flouted a 2015 state law related to schools receiving Title IX funds and how they should handle sexual assault complaints.

“I’m Mayumi Dickerson, I was a student at LSU from 2014 to 2016, in my second semester of my freshman year I was assaulted in my dorm. I made the decision to report, not just so that I could get justice but so that this wouldn’t happen to anyone else,” said Dickerson. “You often hear stories about people being assaulted and not reporting and what I have been going through is why, you know, it’s the lack of accountability in the universities, it’s the lack of accountability which is throughout the system and I want to make sure that, that doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Bakari Sellers, a prominent civil rights attorney who appears on cable TV is one of the attorneys involved in the federal lawsuit. He said the suit was fashioned with other victims in mind.

“And we also did Jane Doe zero to 100 because we do believe that there are other women who are victims, victimized not just by a particular individual but victimized by these institutions which thumb their nose at the law, which refuse to collaborate, which refuse to put any preventative measures in place to keep women from getting brutalized on their campus and that’s so unfortunate,” said Sellers.

Dickerson said the attack impacted her life.

“My mom and my dad dropped me off at LSU with the understanding that I was going to be protected ... You don’t want what happened to me to happen to anyone in your family,” she said.

Sellers said there is a “cancer” in Louisiana with the way women are treated.

“As a father of two young girls, one 17 and one three, as a husband and as a son to a beautiful mother I cannot imagine my child being victimized by anyone and then being victimized by a system and victimized by institutions,” he said.

A spokesman for LSU declined to comment citing the pending litigation.

La. universities now have to follow strict guidelines with cases of sexual misconduct

