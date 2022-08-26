FFF: LSU’s “DBU” reloading through the transfer portal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: “DBU” looks totally different at LSU, soccer returns to Ukraine, and yes I went back to Zee’s Pizza.

FOOTBALL

Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Tre’Davious White, and Jamal Adams all roamed the secondary for LSU. Now they all are excelling in the NFL. Derek Stingley, Jr. is keeping the “DBU” moniker alive by being drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans.

All five above names played their entire college career at LSU. Now the two-deep depth chart at cornerback looks quite different, it’s four transfers.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Oklahoma State) and Colby Richardson (McNeese State) have been running with the 1′s most of camp. Sevyn Banks (Ohio State) and Mekhi Garner (Louisiana) are in the mix to unseat Richardson at the spot.

With the Orgeron era coming to a rough end, this is what Brian Kelly had to do cornerback. Reload quickly to go against some of the best receivers in the country that call the SEC home.

Now this won’t be the norm, you want to recruit your own talent from high school, but sometimes it’s necessary.

FÚTBOL

The Ukrainian Premier League restarted this week for the first time since Russia’s invasion in February. Soccer is back in the country, but it’s under a lot of different guidelines.

No fans are in attendance at matches because of the risk of bombs and missiles. Bomb shelters in the stadium, and air raid sirens to stop play have been enacted.

The military will be at every fixture and will be in communication with referees.

All of the matches will be played in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, its surrounding region and two western provinces.

It’s a triumphant return for soccer in the country, and gives the people hope in such tough times of war.

FOOD

Last time I visited Zee’s Pizza, whole pizza pies would take an hour for completion due to so many orders in front of us. That was 12 p.m. on a Friday.

I grabbed a slice of pepperoni, a red top (garlic butter, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil), and garlic knots.

It was all spectacular, but I wanted that whole pie. I’m so glad I went back.

I got that “bye Felicia,” and it’s a must try. That’s a pie consisting of red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ricotta, and hot honey.

Like I’ve said before, the crust, the ingredients, and the taste make this one of the best pizza places in the city.

