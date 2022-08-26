How to watch tonight’s preseason game as the Saints host the Chargers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are currently winless in the preseason, but there have been positives in evaluating certain players as the coaching staff uses this time for settling up any lingering position battles.

The Saints take the field tonight at 7 p.m. with a pregame show hosted by Fox 8′s Juan Kincaid and Super Bowl Champion Jermon Bushrod.

One highlight that caught everyone’s eye last week? Blake Gillikin’s 81-yard punt.

Most players fans have seen in preseason are deep roster guys trying to make the cut. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton has only played one series, in which he went 5-for-5 and a touchdown pass, while starter Jameis Winston has yet to see the field.

After spending an offseason rehabbing for a torn ACL, Winston hurt his foot weeks ago, returning and participating in practice last week for the first time since. An official decision for Winston playing tonight as the Saints host the Chargers has not yet been made but the quarterback says that he wants to play.

After it all, it’s still just preseason and head coach Dennis Allen may make the decision to hold Winston out to stay safe.

Saints fans are likely keeping a close eye on the status of wide receiver Michael Thomas who has been a name in the injury report again as of late, this time for a hamstring. Both Winston and Thomas are listed as “questionable” for return as of Aug. 24.

How to watch tonight:

Fans can catch the action right here on WVUE FOX-8 with announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma (analysts), and Erin Summers (sideline) or stream online on desktop or mobile web via NewOrleansSaints.com or via the Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet.

