JPSO investigates homicide near Metairie apartments

A man was shot found to death in the 2400 block of Pasadena Ave. in Metairie on Thursday night.
A man was shot found to death in the 2400 block of Pasadena Ave. in Metairie on Thursday night.(Justin Thomas)
By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday evening in Metairie. 

Just before 7:30 pm, deputies were called in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue. Deputies located an unresponsive man inside of a residence.  

The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.  

There is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

