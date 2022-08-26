More storm chances but a bit more sun this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances remain the story in weather as we round out the work week and head into the weekend.

Now the good news is I do see some small changes that you will probably like. First up is your Friday which may bring a good bit of storm activity for the first half of the day. Expect storms to interrupt the later morning hours into this afternoon. Eventually we should totally cloud over by late afternoon which shuts off the storm machine and may actually lead to a nice, Saints evening.

The weekend is when some small changes move into the forecast as we begin a transition out of a very wet pattern to a normal stormy pattern. I’m calling for typical summer to make a return Saturday as we’re expecting a little heat, a lot of humidity and some pop up mostly afternoon storms. Rain chances will be around 40% which is a huge decrease from the past several days. Sunday may bring an extra storm or two but overall there will be a lot more periods of sun for your weekend activities.

Next week continues the trend of daily rain chances but it’s hard to depict one day from another in regards to storm coverage. The good news as we enter the last few days of August, our temperatures will remain below normal.

Let’s talk tropics now as I think we’re about a week away from having multiple storms to track. A disturbance way out over the Atlantic is likely to organize as it nears the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week. There’s also a disturbance already in the Caribbean which may have to be watched for the early part of next week. Right now it should be noted I see no Gulf threats over the next 5 days.

