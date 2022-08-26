Nicondra: A bit of a break for Saints Tail Gate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our wet pattern continues across the region with plenty of rain around early this morning. The timing might work though as the cloud cover and rain coming early helped to keep sun to a minimum. Less sun means more stable air and even with all the moisture around showers look to be breaking a bit earlier south of Lake Pontchartrain. A few heavy down pours will continue, but by tail gate time most rain should be done. The clouds and rain keep temperatures in the middle 80s for highs.

Saturday the low pressure that triggered most of our storms will move on. We will still have plenty of moisture and some heavy down pours around, but less coverage. Sunday rain picks right back up.

As we move through the historically busiest part of the Atlantic Tropical season we are seeing a bit more activity. Two waves of interest are moving east. One right off the coast of Africa. Another just moving into the Caribbean. For now there’s a low chance these could develop. We’ll continue to monitor as we move through the weekend, but for now there are no threats to the Gulf Coast.

