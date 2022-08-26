BBB Accredited Business
Saints odds to win the Super Bowl move in positive direction

Dennis Allen is in Year 1 as the head coach of the Saints. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints aren’t one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl right now according to Wynn Bet, but their trending in the right direction for the Black and Gold.

New Orleans opened at 50-1 odds to win the “Big One”, that’s now risen to 40-1.

It could be a mixture of a strong training camp for Mike Thomas, the optimism of Jameis Winston running the offense, or the defense being one of the top units in the NFL.

Last season, the Saints finished with a 9-8 mark.

The Bills, Bucs, Packers, Chiefs, and Rams are the big favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Next in the betting odds, the Los Angeles Chargers at 14-1. New Orleans host the Bolts in the Caesars Superdome tonight.

The Black and Gold are a 3-point favorite over the Chargers in the last preseason game for both teams.

