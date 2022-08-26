BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson buys Chris Owens club

By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchased a landmark nightclub in the French Quarter from the Estate of Chris Owens.

Benson closed the purchase on the property at 500 Bourbon St. on Aug. 19.

The approximate 20,000 square foot building includes the Chris Owens club, three leased commercial spaces on the ground floor, Chris Owens’ two-story private residence and small residential units on the 2nd and 3rd floors that had previously been rented on a month-to-month basis and are now vacant, according to Saints spokesman Greg Bensel.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to own a property that Chris worked so hard for over 50 years to make into a landmark building on Bourbon St. Our plan is to collaborate with best-in-market real estate professionals, architects and designers to put together its renovation and leasing plan over the coming months,” Benson said. “Chris and I were good friends for many years and we shared a deep love of the City of New Orleans. I plan for this building to be something that moves the French Quarter in a positive direction, which is something she always tried to do.”

Owens passed away last Tuesday (April 5) from a heart attack at the age of 89. Following the news of Owens’ death, people began to flock to the corner club at 500 Bourbon Street bearing her name, where Owens was a staple for more than six decades.

Related Links:

Queen of Bourbon St. entertainment, Chris Owens, has died

Friends remember entertainer Chris Owens as New Orleans icon is laid to rest

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
The first area to watch will be lowering pressures in the Caribbean near the Yucatan Peninsula,...
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up

Latest News

Tulane University police are investigating a case of on-campus sexual assault.
Person accuses male suspect of sexual assault on Tulane campus
Former LSU student Mayumi DIckerson speaks to the media about being a plaintiff in a federal...
Federal lawsuit filed on behalf of ex-LSU student who was sexually assaulted on campus
Trash bins sit on a curb in New Orleans.
Once-a-week trash pickup could become the new norm in New Orleans
Dr. Jacquelyn Turner of the Tulane Doctors.
Tulane University School of Medicine - Dr. Jacquelyn Turner TUTURNER0815