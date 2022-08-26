BBB Accredited Business
Person accuses male suspect of sexual assault on Tulane campus

Tulane University police are investigating a case of on-campus sexual assault.
By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tulane University student said they were sexually assaulted in a bathroom in a dorm on the school’s campus.

The Tulane University Police Department said the alleged attack happened in Sharp Hall on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told investigators a male acquaintance followed their group into a bathroom at the dorm. The victim asked him not to follow them and once in bathroom, the the suspect sexually assaulted them.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. They say the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.

