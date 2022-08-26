BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed chair: Taming inflation will 'bring some pain'
President Joe Biden touted Democrats' successes during remarks Thursday in Rockville, Md. Biden...
Biden calls abortion restrictions ‘beyond the pale’
Chris Olave celebrates his 20-yard TD reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
How to watch tonight’s preseason game as the Saints host the Chargers
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Fed’s inflation fight could bring ‘pain,’ job losses
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant