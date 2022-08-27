1 killed, 2 wounded in two overnight New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and two others wounded in two separate overnight shootings, New Orleans police said Saturday.

The NOPD said it responded to a double shooting in the Hoffman Triangle area Friday around 11:09 p.m. Officers arrived in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken for treatment at a hospital, where one died.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, nor have police said whether they had developed a suspect or motive in the double shooting.

A second shooting was reported about four hours later at the edge of the French Quarter.

Police said a man was “shot to the leg” around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street. There was no word from the NOPD about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

On the previous weekend, New Orleans saw two people killed and 12 others wounded in 11 separate shootings.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.