1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings

Two men were shot -- one fatally -- in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street in the Hoffman Triangle area late Friday (Aug. 26), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and three others wounded in three separate overnight shootings, New Orleans police said Saturday.

The first shooting occurred around 9:34 p.m. in the 9000 block of Marks Street, police said. A male victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot. He was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.

The NOPD said it responded to a double shooting in the Hoffman Triangle area Friday around 11:09 p.m. Officers arrived in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside a bar. The victims, who were shot from a passing vehicle, were taken for treatment at a hospital, where one -- a 39-year-old man -- died. The condition of the other victim -- a 38-year-old man -- was not disclosed.

A third shooting was reported about four hours later at the edge of the French Quarter.

Police said a 30-year-old man standing at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. by a man who came out of a bar. Police said the gunman fled the scene on foot.

On the previous weekend, New Orleans saw two people killed and 12 others wounded in 11 separate shootings.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

