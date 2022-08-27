Juvenile detained after gunfire wounds girl, damages cars and apartment in Destrehan

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile was detained and officials said others were being sought after a girl was wounded and several vehicles and an apartment were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning (Aug. 27).

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the wounded girl and damaged property in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan around 12:30 a.m. The girl was taken for hospital treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg that authorities said was not life-threatening.

The SCPSO said its detectives determined that a group of juveniles had fired a gun from across the street, striking the girl, several vehicles and an apartment. One teenager was detained and deputies “expect more arrests to follow,” the agency said.

Any with information or home surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact SCPSO detective Chris Waguespack at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135. Information also can be emailed to cwaguespack@stcharlessheriff.org.

