Lack of Orleans Sheriff’s transparency creates concern after five stabbings in a month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and loved ones rush to Orleans prison Friday afternoon upon word of yet another stabbing. They say the silence coming from prison administrators is deafening after they and FOX 8 have been shut out of information, after repeated violent incidents.

Political observers say they’ve never seen anything like it. As for relatives of Orleans prison inmates, they say the lack of information makes them fearful for the safety of their loved ones, some of whom have been injured with no one from the prison saying anything.

Zinitria Stevenson’s 27-year-old son Jerrell has been in prison for the past two months on a domestic battery charge. She says he was injured during a prison protest three weeks ago.

He received four broken ribs and a punctured lung, and no one told her about it until seven days later. Now she worries about his safety, and contact with other more dangerous prisoners who could have a beef with him, in a facility which has seen five stabbings in the past month, according to broadcast reports.

Prison officials have shut off information to FOX 8, in spite of promises of transparency from Sheriff Susan Hutson to the New Orleans City Council earlier this month. Inmate family members say they have serious concerns for the well-being of their loved ones as they await trial.

“Seven days later and after he got shot it took them two days to get him to the hospital and that’s why I want to know why,” said Stevenson.

“How is this happening where they getting the weapons? How is it so easy for y’all to get away with that many stabbings in one month? I got to get mine out there,” said Eva Ventry, whose son is in the jail.

“I’ve never seen this sort of behavior from a public official in recent history. If they’re gonna exclude the media they’ll exclude all the media at once,” said Dillard Political expert Dr. Robert Collins.

Prison spokesman Timothy Ray reached out to me Friday afternoon and said a statement on this latest stabbing would be coming shortly. He would not confirm this latest stabbing. I asked him if FOX 8 once again be in the loop when it comes to vital public information. He said prison staff would soon be meeting with FOX 8 to discuss the ongoing lack of transparency.

The Orleans public defender’s office says it’s concerned for the health, safety and well-being of those incarcerated at the jail.

In a statement, the office also said it urges the sheriff to address the concerns brought by the protestors last week in a fair and transparent manner.”

The public defender’s office says much more needs to be done to make the jail constitutional, safe, and humane for the people who remain in the sheriff’s custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.