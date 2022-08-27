BBB Accredited Business
Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts special tricycle to New Orleans boy

Akhi Ridgley, 7, was surprised Saturday (Aug. 27) with a special tricycle to allow him to ride...
Akhi Ridgley, 7, was surprised Saturday (Aug. 27) with a special tricycle to allow him to ride with his friends(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Akhi Ridgley, a 7-year-old from Central City, loves super heroes. His favorites are The Hulk and Captain America.

“We decided to go with Captain America today,” said Akhi’s mother, Arnisha.

And just like The Avengers, after hearing about Akhi’s struggles, the community swooped in to save the day.

“He loves to be active. He loves the outside,” said Arnisha.

Akhi suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and was recently unable to join in on a bike ride with his friends.

That’s where Brian Smith and the Make-A-Wish Foundation Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Chapter stepped in.

On Saturday (Aug. 27), dozens showed up in front of the Ridgley family’s New Orleans home with a special gift.

“A couple of months ago, he really wanted to participate in this (bike ride) event, but he did not have anything that met his needs,” Smith said. “So, he asked for a black-and-red, specially adaptive tricycle. And with all of the community partners here today, we’ve been able to bring that to life.”

Smith, along with the group NOLA social ride and the New Orleans Police Department, escorted Akhi and his family to Audubon Park in a special motorcade.

“This is really awesome. We love the support,” said Arnisha. “And for everyone to come together for us is just really awesome.”

Smith said that’s the magic of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“You see a lot of people here who, on any given day, may not run into each other,” Smith said. “Wishes transform lives and, most importantly, they unite communities.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

