Nicondra: Less rain coverage around for the weekend

Moisture levels stay high
Friday August 26th, 2022 Sunset at Poplarville from Tricia Oddo. Share your weather pictures...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plenty of spotty storms continued on Saturday, but there were a lot of dry breaks as well. The stalled boundary that helped to focus showers and storms across the region over the last several days finally washed out. Even with plenty of moisture available we will expect less shower activity across the region. A few isolated down pours are still likely, but much less widespread. Monday another wave of tropical moisture pushes across the region from the Gulf keeping rain chances high. We’ll continue to have storms around through the week ahead. Temperatures remain close to long term averages in the low 90s and upper 70s for lows.

