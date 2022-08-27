Nicondra: Less rain coverage around for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plenty of spotty storms continued on Saturday, but there were a lot of dry breaks as well. The stalled boundary that helped to focus showers and storms across the region over the last several days finally washed out. Even with plenty of moisture available we will expect less shower activity across the region. A few isolated down pours are still likely, but much less widespread. Monday another wave of tropical moisture pushes across the region from the Gulf keeping rain chances high. We’ll continue to have storms around through the week ahead. Temperatures remain close to long term averages in the low 90s and upper 70s for lows.

