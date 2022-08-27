Normal pattern is back for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend looks more like typical August, with temperatures in the low 90s and afternoon storms.

Periods of sun are more likely in the morning hours, before storms fire off after peak daytime heating in the afternoon.

We will still have to watch for flooding with isolated heavy rainfall.

The start of the work week will be similar, but rain chances quickly increase through midweek as a front stalls over the area. Daily high temperatures will fall into the high 80s.

