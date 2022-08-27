BBB Accredited Business
Saints seeing growing interest in premium seating

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold merch shop was busy with fans stocking up for the last preseason game and the upcoming regular season.

“I’m here to prepare to pick up a few extra items in case I want to change clothes and harass the dirty birds,” shopper Eleine Mayfield said.

It’s a snapshot of the anticipation the Who Dat Nation has for matchups in the Superdome.

“I’m excited to see the players on the field and just seeing the action and just enjoying the atmosphere,” fan Ms. Smith said.

New Orleans Saints ticket officials say they’re seeing that hype at the box office, especially with premium seating.

The Superdome’s 165 suites, which is about 4-thousand tickets, are sold out for the first four home games and some availability remains for games against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Ticket officials say with varying food and drink options, the suites are the perfect option for family gatherings or cooperative get-togethers.

But it will cost you.

“Our suites start at around $14,000 per game based on the size location and game date,” Senior Director of Ticket Sales Matt Dixon said.

Right now, the team has 16 annual suite leases, which is more than last year.

“If anyone out there has a couple extra tickets to a suite, I am not going to turn them down.” Saints fan Matt Williamson said.

Team officials say the new roster additions, especially the former LSU Tigers Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry, are helping with sales.

“I know Drew (Brees) is gone. We’ve had some roster turnover, but you support the team, not any one player,” Williamson said.

