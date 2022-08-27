BBB Accredited Business
Second person in 14 hours slain in Hoffman Triangle area, NOPD says

A fatal shooting Saturday (Aug. 27) in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street was the second in...
A fatal shooting Saturday (Aug. 27) in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street was the second in roughly 14 hours in the Hoffman Triangle area, New Orleans police said(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was shot to death Saturday (Aug. 27) afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle area, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD did not immediately provide details on the victim’s identity, age or gender.

The killing was the second in the area in a span of roughly 14 hours. Two men were shot Friday night around 11:09 p.m. as they stood outside a bar at the corner of Washington Avenue and South Rocheblave Street, by gunmen who opened fire from a vehicle, police said. One of the victims -- a 39-year-old man whose identity has not been disclosed -- died after arriving for hospital treatment.

Saturday afternoon’s fatal shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, about a quarter-mile from the scene of Friday night’s double shooting.

Another shooting was reported earlier Saturday near the Desire neighborhood. Police said a man sustained a graze wound to his leg around 10:05 a.m. in a shooting in the 3300 block of Oliver White Avenue.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

