BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one right now is given a 40 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression next week.(National Hurricane Center)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The “medium” formation estimate was issued in the NHC’s 1 p.m. forecast, which said environmental conditions were “generally favorable for some gradual development” of the system over the next several days. Forecasters said a tropical depression could form “by the middle of next week” as the system moves west-northwestward at 10-15 mph toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands.

Two other Atlantic disturbances being tracked appear to be of lesser concern, each given just a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days. One was a trough of low pressure in the northwest Caribbean Sea that was drifting toward the Yucatan Peninsula. The other was a new tropical wave forecast to come off the west coast of Africa early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Cantrell
Crime victims upset after Mayor Cantrell attends court in support of juvenile perpetrator
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Rain this week
Normal summer pattern back for the weekend
Bruce: Rain but lower chances this weekend
Bruce: Still rain chances but lower from the weekend
We may see a break from wide spread rains on Saturday, but Sunday coverage picks back up.
Nicondra: A bit of a break for Saints Tail Gate
NOLA Weekend Forecast
More storm chances but a bit more sun this weekend