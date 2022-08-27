Woman forced to carry fetus with no chance of living due to Louisiana abortion law

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman who says she has been forced to carry a fetus that has no chance of surviving outside the womb because of Louisiana’s strict abortion laws spoke to the media on Friday (Aug. 26.) with famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump at her side.

Nancy Davis walked to the steps of the state capitol building in Baton Rouge with Crump, family members, and others.

“This has truly been an emotional roller coaster,” said Davis. One thing I would like people to understand it’s very difficult and complex for so many reasons.

She said her fetus has no skull.

“Ten weeks into my pregnancy I found out that my baby had a rare birth defect called Acrania, the doctors told me that my baby would die shortly after birth; they told me that I should terminate the pregnancy. Because of the state of Louisiana’s abortion ban, they could not perform the procedure. Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,” said Davis.

Crump said Davis is a victim of the abortion ban.

“Ms. Davis was among the first women to be caught in the crosshairs of confusion due to Louisiana’s rush to restrict abortion but she will hardly be the last, America,” he said.

Louisiana’s law bans most abortions. Crump read portions of the law to the media.

“Any person who knowingly performs a criminal abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is Ms. Davis’ current state, can be imprisoned at hard labor between one and 15 years and, or be fined $20,000 to $200,000. Now what doctor is going to take that risk on laws that are vague and ambiguous?” he recited.

Crump and Davis used the press conference to call on Governor John Bel Edwards and the legislature to convene a special session to address the controversial laws.

“And make sure that these vague laws are actually clear,” Crump stated.

Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst.

“There’s uncertainty which causes doctors and hospitals not to act for fear of being a test case,” said Sherman.

He does not think the legislature will reconvene over the abortion ban.

“Even the majority of pro-life advocates don’t believe this is an equitable outcome. Until there’s more clarity with the laws, we’re going to see more and more of this until courts decide these issues. I don’t see the legislature taking this up anytime soon,” said Sherman.

Louisiana Right to Life, a pro-life organization issued the following statement:

“Our heart breaks for Nancy Davis, her family, and her unborn child. We recognize the deep suffering families experience after receiving grave diagnoses. With this being said, all persons, including those with disabilities or terminal illness, have the right to life. Our society should never take the life of those with disabilities, regardless if they are born or waiting to be born. We believe the best way forward that supports the mother and respects the life of the living baby is to provide support for families and perinatal palliative care from the moment of the diagnosis through the duration of the child’s natural life. Our position is backed up by the many families who have chosen this option, some of whom are willing to privately speak with Ms. Davis. We understand that Women’s Hospital in Baton Rouge has a Perinatal Palliative Care program, as represented on their website.”

Some state lawmakers say under the law, Davis qualifies for the procedure. “Of course, they say that now,” said Crump. “What happened to Ms. Davis that was brought out in the public eye so profoundly proves the fact that these laws are vague and confusing.”

Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry staunchly supports the abortion ban. “The attorney general did contend that the law is clear, to which we say the law is clear as mud.” “The attorney general did contend that the law is clear, to which we say the law is clear as mud. Every woman’s situation is different and subject to interpretation, so of course, medical professionals don’t want to risk prison or having to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for making the wrong call. Who would just take somebody’s word for it when their liberty is in jeopardy?” said Crump.

Davis said she will travel to another state to have the procedure done next week.

“I want you to imagine what it’s been like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis. This is not fair to me and it should not happen to any other woman,” she said.

FOX 8 reached out to Governor Edwards’ office for comment for this story and was referred to the Louisiana Department of Health. LDH did not respond.

